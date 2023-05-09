Pakistan: Former Prime Minister and PTI chief Imran Khan arrested outside Islamabad High Court | LIVE UPDATES

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Pakistan: Former Prime Minister Imran Khan arrested

Pakistan's former Prime Minister and PTI chief Imran Khan was arrested on Tuesday in an Al-Qadir trust case by paramilitary Rangers from outside the Islamabad High Court. A heavy contingent of Rangers departed with the 70-year-old former cricketer-turned-politician. According to the sources, NAB officials had warrants for Imran Khan's arrest. IG Islamabad has informed that Section 144 is in force and action will be taken on violation.

Khan's PTI lawyer Faisal Chaudhry stated that the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), was taken into custody by the Rangers when he appeared in court on anti-graft charges.

PTI leader Musarrat Cheema, in a video message on Twitter, said: “They are torturing Imran Khan right now […] they are beating Khan sahib. They have done something with Khan sahib.”

Former information minister and PTI Vice President Fawad Chaudhry further claimed "Rangers have occupied the court" and lawyers “are being subjected to torture”. "Imran Khan’s car has been surrounded," he added.

PTI leader Azhar Mashwani alleged that Imran Khan was “abducted” from inside the court by the Rangers. He also informed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had given an immediate call for staging protests in the country.

