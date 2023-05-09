Tuesday, May 09, 2023
     
  Pakistan: Former Prime Minister and PTI chief Imran Khan arrested outside Islamabad High Court | LIVE UPDATES
Former Pakistan Prime Minister and PTI chief Imran Khan has been arrested from outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC) by Rangers on Tuesday.

Bhagya Luxmi New Delhi Updated on: May 09, 2023 15:43 IST
Pakistan's former Prime Minister and PTI chief Imran Khan was arrested on Tuesday in an Al-Qadir trust case by paramilitary Rangers from outside the Islamabad High Court. A heavy contingent of Rangers departed with the 70-year-old former cricketer-turned-politician. According to the sources, NAB officials had warrants for Imran Khan's arrest. IG Islamabad has informed that Section 144 is in force and action will be taken on violation. 

Khan's PTI lawyer Faisal Chaudhry stated that the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), was taken into custody by the Rangers when he appeared in court on anti-graft charges.  

PTI leader Musarrat Cheema, in a video message on Twitter, said: “They are torturing Imran Khan right now […] they are beating Khan sahib. They have done something with Khan sahib.”

Former information minister and PTI Vice President Fawad Chaudhry further claimed "Rangers have occupied the court" and lawyers “are being subjected to torture”. "Imran Khan’s car has been surrounded," he added.

PTI leader Azhar Mashwani alleged that Imran Khan was “abducted” from inside the court by the Rangers. He also informed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had given an immediate call for staging protests in the country.

  • May 09, 2023 3:43 PM (IST) Posted by Bhagya Luxmi

    Imran Khan appeared in court on anti-graft charges

    The chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) travelled from Lahore to the federal capital Islamabad, was taken into custody by the Rangers when he appeared in court on anti-graft charges, his PTI lawyer Faisal Chaudhry said.

  • May 09, 2023 3:33 PM (IST) Posted by Bhagya Luxmi

    PTI claims 'Imran Khan is injured'

    Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) claims Imran Khan was pushed by Pakistani Rangers while being arrested and he is injured.

  • May 09, 2023 3:31 PM (IST) Posted by Bhagya Luxmi

    PTI chairman taken into custody from courtroom in Alqadir Trust case

    The PTI chairman was taken into custody from the courtroom in the Alqadir Trust case on Tuesday. 

  • May 09, 2023 3:30 PM (IST) Posted by Bhagya Luxmi

    Pakistan's former Prime Minister and PTI chief Imran Khan arrested

    Pakistan's former Prime Minister and PTI chief Imran Khan has been arrested in Al-Qadir Trust case on Tuesday. 

