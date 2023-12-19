Earthquake with 6.2 magnitude kills over 111 in China's Gansu, Qinghai provinces, rescue operation on

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC Over 100 people were killed in the earthquake

A powerful earthquake rocked China's Gansu and Qinghai provinces killing over 111 people and leaving over 200 injured, said the officials on Tuesday. A magnitude 6.2 earthquake hit a mountainous region in northwestern China, the country's state media reported.

Over 100 people died in the province of Gansu and another 11 in the neighbouring province of Qinghai in the quake, which occurred just before midnight on Monday, said the official Xinhua News Agency.

More than 200 people were injured, Xinhua said, 96 in Gansu and 124 in Qinghai. The quake struck in Gansu's Jishishan county, about 5 kilometers (3 miles) from the provincial boundary with Qinghai.

The US Geological Survey put the quake's magnitude at 5.9. State broadcaster CCTV reported that there was damage to water and electricity lines, as well as transportation and communications infrastructure.

Tents, folding beds and quilts were being sent to the disaster area, CCTV said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping called for an all-out search and rescue efforts to minimise the casualties in the tremor-hit region.

(With AP inputs)

