Earthquake: Tremor of magnitude 6.2 felt in western Afghanistan

An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 hit western Afghanistan on Saturday. People in Afghanistan felt three jolts between 12.11 pm to 12.42 pm triggering panic among locals.
"Earthquake of Magnitude: 5.6, Occurred on 07-10-2023, 12:19:45 IST, Lat: 34.81 & Long: 61.99, Depth: 38 Km, Location: Afghanistan," the National Center for Seismology posted on X.
Details of three jolts:
- 6.2 magnitude at 12:42:50 (IST)
- 5.6 magnitude at12:19:45 (IST)
- 6.1 magnitude at 12:11:02 (IST)
Another Asian country - Nepal - also felt a tremor on Saturday. People in Nepal experienced an earthquake of magnitude 4.9 at 11. 30 am.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.9, Occurred on 07-10-2023, 11:30:03 IST, Lat: 29.35 & Long: 81.30, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Nepal," the National Center for Seismology posted on X.
Also read: Israel declares 'state of war' after Hamas fires 5,000 rockets as part of new operation | VIDEO