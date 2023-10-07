Saturday, October 07, 2023
     
Earthquake: Tremor of magnitude 6.2 felt in western Afghanistan

Earthquake: People in Afghanistan felt a spell of three tremors within an hour. The magnitude of the earthquake was from 5.1 to 6.2. No incident of any damage has been reported so far.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Kabul Updated on: October 07, 2023 13:24 IST
Earthquake in western Afghanistan
Earthquake in western Afghanistan

An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 hit western Afghanistan on Saturday. People in Afghanistan felt three jolts between 12.11 pm to 12.42 pm triggering panic among locals.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 5.6, Occurred on 07-10-2023, 12:19:45 IST, Lat: 34.81 & Long: 61.99, Depth: 38 Km, Location: Afghanistan," the National Center for Seismology posted on X.

Details of three jolts:

  • 6.2 magnitude at 12:42:50 (IST) 
  • 5.6 magnitude at12:19:45 (IST) 
  • 6.1 magnitude at 12:11:02 (IST)  

Another Asian country - Nepal - also felt a tremor on Saturday. People in Nepal experienced an earthquake of magnitude 4.9 at 11. 30 am.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.9, Occurred on 07-10-2023, 11:30:03 IST, Lat: 29.35 & Long: 81.30, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Nepal," the National Center for Seismology posted on X.

