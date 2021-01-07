Image Source : AP China records biggest rise in daily COVID-19 cases in five months

China recorded the biggest rise in daily COVID-19 cases in more than five months on Thursday as the number of coronavirus infections witnessed a surge in Hebei province, which surrounds Beijing. Meanwhile, the authorities in the capital of Hebei province strengthened travel restriction earlier this week after detecting 20 cases.

Besides, it also began mass testing of the entire provincial capital amid closed schools, banned gatherings, and suspended bus and train services to reduce the spread of the virus.

According to the National Health Commission, Hebei reported 51 of the 52 new locally transmitted cases on Thursday.

As per the state-run newspaper China Daily, around two million samples have been collected from residents so far and 600,000 tests were conducted.

Meanwhile, several Chinese cities have begun mass COVID-19 vaccinations after the New Year holidays, days after China granted conditional approval for its domestically produced vaccine as the country prepares for the Spring Festival holiday next month.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 87,183 by Monday, including 432 patients undergoing treatment.

A total of 82,117 patients had been discharged from hospitals following a recovery on the mainland, and 4,634 had died of the virus.

ALSO READ | Beijing at -19.6 deg C records coldest morning in over five decades

Latest World News