Chilling video shows BMW getting crushed into pieces by a train

A chilling video shows the moment when a BMW was crushed by an oncoming train as it took a turn towards the railway tracks. The video, shared by Los Angeles Police Department on Twitter, shows the driver of the car turning left onto the railway tracks, following which the BMW was crushed into pieces within a few seconds. The incident occurred on Tuesday morning in South Los Angeles.

The occupants of the car had a miraculous escape despite his car getting completely mangled in the collision. "This could've had a tragic outcome," wrote the Los Angeles Police Department on Twitter. "Fortunately the driver survived with minor injuries, but this should serve as a good reminder to all of us — pay attention near train tracks, and always obey all traffic signals and devices."