Amid tension, Canada Police releases surveillance footage of Indian-origin 'gangster' killed in shooting

Ottawa: The Edmonton Police on Sunday (local time) released surveillance footage and a photograph of a vehicle and two suspects and expressed hope that it could help bring in new information in connection with a shooting on November 9 at 12 noon. On Thursday, an Indian-origin man and his 11-year-old son were shot and killed in Canada’s Edmonton. According to a report by CBS, 41-year-old Harpreet Uppal and his son were shot dead in their vehicle around noon on Thursday.

In a press release on Sunday, Staff Sgt Rob Bilawey with the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) Homicide Section, said, "We are hopeful that releasing this photo and video clip will help someone recall seeing the vehicle and/or suspects before or after the shooting," according to CTV News Edmonton report.

Police urge civilians to provide information

The statement further said, "Sometimes a seemingly insignificant detail can be immensely helpful to our investigation, and we encourage anyone with information they believe may be related to this shooting to call us." Two people in the video are suspects in the killing of 41-year-old gang member Uppal and his 11-year-old son. The duo were shot at a shopping complex on 50 Street and Ellerslie Road in the middle of the day on Thursday (local time).

The video showed suspects leaving a black BMW SUV.

According to police, the suspects ran toward Uppal's white SUV, fired a weapon and fled from the spot. Uppal and his son were shot and died shortly after. Police continue to investigate the shooting and autopsies will be conducted on Monday and Tuesday. At the time of the shooting, another 11-year-old boy, not related to Uppal, was in the car. He was able to flee from the spot after the shooting and was not physically hurt, according to the statement.

In the statement, Edmonton Police Service said, "On Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, at approximately 12 p.m., Southeast Branch patrol officers responded to the report of a shooting outside of a business in the area of 50 Street and Ellerslie Road." "Upon arrival, responding officers located 41-year-old Harpreet Singh Uppal and his 11-year-old son in medical distress. EMS responded, however, both Uppal and his son succumbed to their injuries on the scene. A third vehicle occupant, another 11-year-old boy not related to Uppal or his son, fled the vehicle immediately after the shooting and was not physically injured," it added.

Police in search of a 2012 black BMW X6

According to the statement, police were notified of a vehicle fire in the area of 34 Street and Township Road 510 (north of Beaumont) after some time. In the statement, police further said, "At this time, police continue to investigate if the suspect vehicle and burned vehicle, a 2012 black BMW X6, are the same. No one was located inside the vehicle and no injuries have been reported as a result of the fire." It is not the first time Uppal has been targeted, according to CTV News Edmonton report.

Earlier in 2021, Uppal was injured in another shooting at an Edmonton restaurant, which police said was a targeted attack. According to the Vancouver Sun, "Three gangland killings in Edmonton and Toronto last week are linked to a continuing B.C. gang war, showing its deadly tentacles are spreading." Last Wednesday, gangster Parmvir Chahil of the United Nations group was shot to death in Toronto, the Canadian publication reported on Sunday. The Brothers Keepers, the United Nations and the Red Scorpion-Kang group are among the gangs that have turned public spaces in Canada into battlegrounds, the Vancouver Sun reported.

