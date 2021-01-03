Breaking News January 3 LIVE

Sunday, January 03, 2021
     
New Delhi Published on: January 03, 2021 7:40 IST
The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 84 million, including 1,842,967 fatalities. As many as 60,085,678 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on the coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine.

IndiaTvNews.com brings you the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis that has resulted in job losses in millions and changing the way we work. Stay Home, Stay Safe, and Stay Informed as our team of dedicated editors/reporters bring you the latest news on coronavirus, coronavirus vaccine trial updates, photos, video, news, views and top stories from monsoon rains, business, politics, education, science, yoga, and much more in India and worldwide.

  • Jan 03, 2021 8:30 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Drugs Controller General of India to brief media at 11 am today on COVID19 vaccine: ANI

  • Jan 03, 2021 8:15 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rainfall parts of Delhi, Haryana: IMD

    Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rainfall to occur over some parts of South-Delhi (Ayanagar, Deramandi, Tughalkabad ), and some districts of Haryana, said India Meteorological Department

  • Jan 03, 2021 8:14 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Aligarh: Bajrang Dal supporters protest demolition of Hindu temples in Pakistan

  • Jan 03, 2021 8:11 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Delhi: Rain lashes parts of the national capital | WATCH

