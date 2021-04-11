Sunday, April 11, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. 21 Chinese coal miners trapped by underground flood

21 Chinese coal miners trapped by underground flood

The mine in Hutubi County in the Xinjiang region flooded at about 6:10 pm on Saturday, the Xinhua News Agency said. It said eight people were rescued.

AP AP
Beijing Updated on: April 11, 2021 10:34 IST
21 Chinese coal miners trapped by underground flood
Image Source : AP

21 Chinese coal miners trapped by underground flood

Rescuers on Sunday were trying to reach 21 coal miners who were trapped by an underground flood in China's northwest, a state news agency reported.

The mine in Hutubi County in the Xinjiang region flooded at about 6:10 pm on Saturday, the Xinhua News Agency said. It said eight people were rescued.

China's coal mines are among the world's deadliest, regularly suffering explosions and gas leaks despite repeated safety crackdowns.

ALSO READ: US approaching China from position of patience and is not in hurry: White House

Latest World News

Write a comment

US Election News

Top News

Latest News

X