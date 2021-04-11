Image Source : AP 21 Chinese coal miners trapped by underground flood

Rescuers on Sunday were trying to reach 21 coal miners who were trapped by an underground flood in China's northwest, a state news agency reported.

The mine in Hutubi County in the Xinjiang region flooded at about 6:10 pm on Saturday, the Xinhua News Agency said. It said eight people were rescued.

China's coal mines are among the world's deadliest, regularly suffering explosions and gas leaks despite repeated safety crackdowns.

ALSO READ: US approaching China from position of patience and is not in hurry: White House

Latest World News