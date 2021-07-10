BJP claims victory in UP Block Panchayat Chief polls, Oppn slams Yogi govt over violence

Follow us on Image Source : VISHAL SINGH, INDIA TV Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a press conference on Saturday.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday claimed victory in Block Panchayat chief polls amid allegations of violence by the opposition parties.

Addressing a presser on Saturday evening, the chief minister thanked the people of the state and congratulated party workers for BJP's splendid performance.

However, the Opposition has slammed the state government over incidents of violence in the run-up to the polls.

Reports of clashes had surfaced from several areas of the state with allegations that candidates backed by opposition parties were not allowed to file nomination papers.

The majority of the incidents took place when the opposition candidates were prevented from filing their nomination papers.

Meanwhile, lauding party workers, CM Adityanath at a presser said, "trends indicate Bharatiya Janata Party winning in Block Panchayat polls. We worked with the motive of 'Sabka vikas, sabka vishwas' in all districts."

Claiming an outstanding show by the BJP in the polls to the posts of block and district panchayat chiefs, CM Adityanath said almost 85 per cent seats went in favour of the ruling party.

Terming the success an outcome of the team work, the chief minister said the BJP and its allies bagged 635 of 825 seats of block panchayat chief.

People's mandate is in the favour of the BJP, he said during the press conference.

The Chief Minister also praised the state Election Commission for the “peaceful and fair” polls.

Conducting such a massive election process peacefully, in a state where democracy was “mortaged” before professional criminals and mafia on the basis of caste religion and sect, is praiseworthy, CM Yogi told reporters at the BJP headquarters.

CM Adityanath also praised PM Modi saying under his guidance and inspiration, work was done without discrimination for every sections of society.

“The inclination of the people was towards the BJP and I am happy to say that the strategy of the party has yielded this result,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to Twitter and congratulated UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath saying even in the election of block chiefs in Uttar Pradesh, he (Yogi Adityanath) has raised his flag.

"The benefits that the people have got from the government's policies and public interest schemes have been reflected in the party's massive victory. All the party workers deserve congratulations for this victory."

Voting for 476 posts of block panchayat chiefs began at 11 am in Uttar Pradesh earlier today and continued till 3 pm following which counting of votes had begun.

