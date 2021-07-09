Follow us on Image Source : SCREEN GRAB Caught on cam: SP worker's sari yanked by two men in UP, Akhilesh Yadav targets BJP

In a shocking incident, a Samajwadi Party worker was manhandled by two men from a rival party as nominations were filed for local polls in Uttar Pradesh. Also, her sari was yanked by the men. The whole incident was caught on camera.

In the disturbing video, a couple of men can be seen pulling a woman by her saree in full public view. The incident took place at Lakhimpur Kheri, around 130 km from Lucknow.

According to TOI, the woman worker Anita Yadav, who was a proposer for a Samajwadi Party candidate in block panchayat polls and was trying to enter a nomination center when she was attacked by rival party men.

Anita Yadav, a Chetra Panchayat member from Lakhimpur, was the proposer of block pramukh candidate Ritu Singh.

They also snatched the candidate's nomination papers to stop her from filing them in time, the report state.

Reacting to the incident, Samajwadi chief Akhilesh Yadav tweeted the video and captioned it ‘Satta ke bhookhe … Yogi ke goonde’. SP chief alleged that the attackers were BJP workers and, sharing

“The ruling BJP has held the law and order of Uttar Pradesh hostage. The people belonging to the ruling party are openly throttling democracy and the police administration is watching this murder of democracy as mute spectators. The ruling party indulged in anarchy and violence during the nomination-filing process held on Thursday and made a mockery of democracy,” he said in a release issued by the SP.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also posted a video of the incident hitting out at PM Narendra Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath over the violence.

"PM and CM, please congratulate your workers in UP who resorted to bombs, stones and bullets, who snatched nomination papers, beat up journalists and misbehaved with women. Law and order is blindfolded and democracy is being disrobed," Priyanka Gandhi tweeted in Hindi, referencing the Mahabharata.

ALSO READ: Video: Fishermen carry Tamil Nadu minister on shoulders after he refuses to step into water

Latest India News