Yearender 2023: Top 10 political events in India this year

Image Source : AP Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi along with I.N.D.I.A bloc leaders in New Delhi

In 2023, people witnessed many important political events. This was the year when the Parliament of the country made a law to ensure 33 percent participation of women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. In the same year, senior opposition leader and former Congress President Rahul Gandhi was declared ineligible for the Lok Sabha, and later he had to go to the Supreme Court to save his membership. Many such incidents in the world of politics were prevalent this year. A look at the 10 biggest political events of the year:

Wrestlers protest against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

2023 started with serious allegations of sexual exploitation by players against the Indian Wrestling Association President and BJP MP. On one hand, while star wrestlers like Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik staged a protest and made serious allegations against the WFI President, on the other hand Brij Bhushan kept denying all the allegations. Ultimately, after the intervention of the court, an FIR was registered in this matter and the players' strike ended. At present the matter is in the court and the decision is awaited. Image Source : APWrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia speak with the media during their protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Arrest of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was arrested by CBI on February 26. This arrest of Sisodia was made in a matter related to liquor policy. Sisodia had resigned from the post of Deputy CM of Delhi on March 1, 2023 after his arrest. The noose of law has also been tightened against AAP MP Sanjay Singh and former minister Satyendar Jain.

Assembly elections in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya

On March 2, the results of the assembly elections held in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya came and once again the BJP emerged victorious in two states. While the party retained its government in Tripura and Nagaland, Meghalaya resulted in a hung assembly. However, there was no change in power in Meghalaya and the National People's Party government was once again formed under the leadership of Conrad Sangma.

Rahul Gandhi ineligible for Parliament, returns again

Former Congress president and Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi, was disqualified from Parliament membership following a court decision. Rahul Gandhi was sentenced to 2 years in jail in the 'Modi surname defamation case'. However, later the Supreme Court stayed the decision, after which Rahul Gandhi once again became eligible as a Member of Parliament.

Congress's spectacular victory in Karnataka elections

In the assembly elections held in May in Karnataka, an important state of South India, Congress registered a landslide victory and ousted BJP from power. Congress won 135 out of 224 seats in the assembly and formed its government with a huge majority. With the defeat in Karnataka elections, Karnataka, the strongest fort of BJP in South India, collapsed. BJP got only 66 seats in the elections and the party's plan to make Basavaraj Bommai the CM in place of BS Yediyurappa failed.

PM Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building

On 28 May 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially inaugurated the new Parliament Building. However, one of the most glorious days in Indian history was not untouched by controversies. A total of 20 opposition parties decided to boycott the inauguration ceremony, alleging that Prime Minister Modi decided to sideline President Droupadi Murmu for the event. Image Source : APPrime Minister Narendra Modi carries the Sengol in a procession before installing it in the Lok Sabha chamber at the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

I.N.D.I.A formed to compete with NDA

On July 18, 2023, 26 Opposition parties announced an alliance and named I.N.D.I.A (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) to oust Narendra Modi's government from power in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. However, during the assembly elections, a lack of coordination was seen among the members of this alliance. In such a situation, political pundits were found making all kinds of speculations regarding the future of the alliance.

Nari Shakti Vandan Act became law

The Women's Reservation Bill or Nari Shakti Vandan Act got the approval of President Droupadi Murmu on September 29 paving the way for it to became a law. With this, 33 percent seats have been reserved for women in the Lok Sabha and all the assemblies of the country. This bill was introduced in the special session of Parliament. This bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on September 20 and in the Rajya Sabha on September 21.

BJP's excellent performance in assembly elections

On December 3, election results of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Telangana came and BJP registered a landslide victory in 3 out of these 4 states. While BJP ousted Congress from power in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, it retained its position in Madhya Pradesh. Congress also won the assembly elections in Telangana for the first time, while ZPM won the Mizoram assembly elections results held on November 4.

Mahua Moitra expelled from Lok Sabha

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra was expelled from the membership of the House for 'unethical and indecent conduct' based on the report of the Ethics Committee of the Lok Sabha on December 8 in the case of 'asking questions for money'. Earlier, after discussing the report of the Ethics Committee of the Lok Sabha, it was approved in the House in which it was recommended to expel Moitra. Mahua had entered Parliament in 2019 by winning the elections from Karimnagar Lok Sabha seat.

