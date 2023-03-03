When EAM Jaishankar invoked Cricket during Raisana Dialogue and called PM 'Captain'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI EAM S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar invoked Cricket to explain the way of working in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet during the Raisina Dialogue, India's flagship conference on geopolitics and geo-strategy. Jaishankar has often praised PM Modi's working style including his work ethic, leadership in good times, and bad, and meticulous preparation.

EAM Dr S Jaishankar invoked a Cricket analogy, saying, "With Captain (PM) Modi the net practice starts 6 in the morning and goes on till fairly late...He expects you to take that wicket if he gives you the chance to do it."

Earlier, also he had praised PM's skill to tackle crisis situation, while naratting an incident when he was foreign secretary and India’s consulate in Afghanistan’s Mazar-e-Sharif was under attack.

