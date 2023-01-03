West Bengal: Stone pelted at Vande Bharat Express, second such incident in two days in state

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ANI West Bengal: Stone pelted at Vande Bharat Express, second such incident in two days in the state

Vande Bharat Express: In yet another such incident, stones were pelted on the newly-launched Vande Bharat Express, near the Phansidewa area in West Bengal's Darjeeling district on Tuesday. This was the second such case after stones were pelted on the train near Malda station a day earlier.

According to reports, the latest incident happened when the train was running between Howrah and New Jalpaiguri. Meanwhile, officials said that a case has been registered under u/s 154 of the Railways Act at the RPF post.

"Windows of coach C3 and C6 of Vande Bharat Express were found damaged due to stone pelting. It was found, windows were damaged near Phansidewa area in Darjeeling district when the train was moving towards New Jalpaiguri," ANI quoted RPF Commandant as saying.

PM flagged of Vande Bharat Express on Dec 30

Earlier on December 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Vande Bharat Express in West Bengal. The Vande Bharat Express connecting Howrah and New Jalpaiguri, the gateway to the northeast, as well as several development projects, was virtually inaugurated by Prime Minister.

On December 30, sloganeering at Howrah Station snowballed into a major controversy as a visibly annoyed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee refused to get up on the dais from where the Vande Bharat express to New Jalpaiguri was flagged off. Banerjee seemed upset by the loud sloganeering of `Jai Shri Ram’ by BJP workers present at the railway station.

(With inputs from ANI)

