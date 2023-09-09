WATCH: PM Modi explains US President Joe Biden significance of Odisha's Konark wheel at G20 venue

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi with US President Joe Biden

G20 summit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday welcomed world leaders at Bharat Mandapam where the G20 summit was being held. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director and Chairman Kristalina Georgieva and World Trade Organisation (WTO) Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala were among the first to arrive.

US President Joe Biden, who landed in India for the G20 summit on Friday, was also received warmly by PM Modi at the venue. Before proceeding to the meeting hall, PM Modi and US president were seen engaged in light talks. PM Modi was also seen explaining the president the significance of Odisha's Konark wheel which has been displayed for welcome, handshake of world leaders at G20 event venue.

Konark wheel was built during the 13th century under the reign of King Narasimhadeva-I. The wheel with 24 spokes is also adapted into India's national flag embodies India's ancient wisdom, advanced civilisation, and architectural excellence. The rotating motion of the Konark wheel, symbolises time, Kalachakra as well as progress and continuous change. It serves as a powerful symbol of the wheel of democracy that reflects the resilience of democratic ideals, and commitment to progress in society.

US President and PM Modi on Friday exuded confidence that the outcomes of the G20 Summit will advance the shared goals of accelerating sustainable development, bolstering multilateral cooperation and building consensus around inclusive economic policies to address greatest global challenges. In their over 50-minute talks, Modi and Biden vowed to "deepen and diversify" the bilateral major defence partnership while welcoming forward movement in India's procurement of 31 drones and joint development of jet engines. The two leaders also deliberated on cooperation in nuclear energy, critical and emerging technologies such as 6G and artificial intelligence, and ways to fundamentally "reshape" multilateral development banks.

