Heroes of India: Video shows CRPF men carrying pregnant lady in Bijapur jungles for 6 km

Heroes of India: Video shows CRPF men carrying pregnant lady in Bijapur jungles for 6 kms

India has no dearth of heroes. Some save lives, and some become a reason to give a new lease of life too. A video that has emerged from Chhattisgarh's Bijapur shows a pregnant lady needing medical aid, being helped enormously by CRPF men. The alert CRPF jawans immediately came to the rescue of the woman in the hour of need. Read on to know more.

When the jawans came to know of the pregnant woman's condition, they took it upon themselves and carried her on their shoulders. The woman was lying on a cot. The jawans walked up 6 kilometers in the jungles of Bijapur's Padeda. On reaching a road, they made arrangements for the pregnant lady and sent her to a hospital in a vehicle.