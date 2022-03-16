Vaccination for children aged 12-14 from today, all aged above 60 now eligible for precaution dose

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Vaccination for children aged 12-14 to begin today

The Covid 19 vaccination of children aged 12 to 14 begins from today, the Union Health Ministry informed. Only the Corbevax vaccine would be used for the beneficiaries of this age group. Also, all those who are aged above 60 can now get vaccinated with the precautionary or booster dose from today.

Two doses of Biological E's intramuscular vaccine Corbevax would be administered to the beneficiaries in the 12-14 years age group at an interval of 28 days. Beneficiaries between 14-15 years have already been covered during the vaccination for 15-18 years' age group.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted today, "Taking the Covid vaccination campaign forward, under the ' #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine ' campaign led by PM @NarendraModi ji, the Covid vaccination of children in the age group of 12-14 has started from today. All people of 60+ age will also be able to get precaution dose from today. Let's secure the country together, get the vaccine."

According to the guidelines, all beneficiaries born in 2010 or earlier -- those who have already attained the age of 12 years -- will be able to register on CoWIN.

The registration can be done through the following modes -- self-registration through an existing account on Co-WIN of a family member or by creating a new account through a unique mobile number (this facility is available for all eligible citizens presently).

