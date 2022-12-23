Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami unveils Atal Innovation Centre in order to foster innovation, entrepreneurship

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami unveiled the Atal Innovation Centre at SGT University on Friday.

The Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Shri. Pushkar Singh Dhami, and Member of Parliament from Ayodhya, Shri. Lallu Singh unveiled the Atal Community Innovation Centre at Shree Guru Gobind Singh Tricentenary (SGT) University on Wednesday. Atal Community Innovation Centre, Powered by NITI Aayog is a project of the Atal Innovation Mission which is focused on promoting a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship. The programme commenced with the lighting of the lamp by Chief Guest Shri. Pushkar Singh Dhami, Chief Minister of Uttarakhand; Special Guest Shri. Lallu Singh, MP Ayodhya among others.

While encouraging the university students and senior management, the Honorable Chief Minister remarked, "Take a resolution to fulfill your dreams, do not look for alternatives. Accepting the alternative would be like giving up. Have unwavering faith in yourself. The new education strategy will affect the past, present and future of the education system... The new policy spans the entire human race, from man to the universe. Agricultural work in the area of rural development is being done in 200 villages by students and faculty at SGT University, which is playing a significant part in India's growth."

Speaking about the event, Dr. Rajneesh Wadhwa, Dean of External Affairs, & Director, at SGT University said, "It has been nothing less than an honour for us to have Shri. Pushkar Singh Dhami preside over today's inauguration and also present his considered thoughts on the National Education Policy 2020... The Chief Minister's address to the students of SGT University will surely encourage them as they look to complete their graduation and contemplate their careers, while also motivating them to take India to greater heights."

