UP: Man set ablaze by own family after he objects to daughter's affair

A 55-year-old man was allegedly set on fire by his daughter and other family members after he objected to her affair with another man, said police.

The victim, identified as Mohammad Aamir has succumbed to his injuries during treatment at the hospital on Friday night and his last rites were performed by his distant relatives and neighbours on Saturday evening.

Before his death, Aamir gave a statement to the police saying that his daughter, son, wife and his nephew poured petrol on him and set him ablaze after he objected to his daughter's affair.

The autopsy report has attributed septicemia (due to burn injuries) as a reason for the death of the man.

Police have filed an FIR against the family members under Section 307 (attempt to murder). All the accused are absconding.

