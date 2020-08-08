Image Source : PTI Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal tests positive for COVID-19

Union Minister of State in Ministry of Water Resources Arjun Ram Meghwal on Saturday tweeted to inform that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The minister has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi. Meghwal is the fourth union minister to have tested positive for coronavirus.

कोरोना के शुरूआती लक्षण आने पर मैंने टेस्ट करवाया व पहली जाँच नेगेटिव आने के बाद आज दूसरी जाँच पॉजिटिव आई है।

मेरी तबीयत ठीक है परन्तु चिकित्सकीय सलाह पर AIIMS में भर्ती हूँ। मेरा निवेदन है कि जो लोग गत कुछ दिनों में मेरे संपर्क में आयें हैं, कृपया अपने स्वास्थ्य का ध्यान रखे । — Arjun Ram Meghwal (@arjunrammeghwal) August 8, 2020

Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah is undergoing treatment for coronavirus at Medanta Hospital in Haryana's Gurugram. He had tested positive for the novel virus on August 2.

Earlier, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan tested positive for coronavirus on August 4. Pradhan has also been admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

