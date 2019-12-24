Modi cabinet approves budget for National Population Register. What it means

Image Source : PTI PHOTO Cabinet approves budget for National Population Register

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday cleared the National Population Register, which is set to commence from April next year. The NPR is an exercise to create an identity database of every citizen of the country. The database will have a demographic as well as biometric details. Put simply, the NPR is a list of "usual residents" of the country. A "usual resident" is defined for the purposes of NPR as a person who has resided in a local area for the past six months or more or a person who intends to reside in that area for the next six months or more.

Amid the ongoing protests over the amended Citizenship Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC), the government had been preparing for the National Population Register (NPR).

The data for National Population Register was earlier collected in 2010 along with the house listing phase of the Census of India 2011.

This data was updated in 2015 through a door-to-door survey. The digitisation of the updated information has now been completed.

The NPR will be prepared at the local (village/sub-Town), sub-district, district, state and national level under provisions of the Citizenship Act 1955 and the Citizenship (Registration of Citizens and issue of National Identity Cards) Rules, 2003.

It is mandatory for every usual resident of India to register in the NPR.

The objective of the NPR is to create a comprehensive identity database of every usual resident in the country.

The database would contain demographic as well as biometric particulars.

