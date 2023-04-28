UK PM Sunak's mother-in-law Sudha Murty says, 'My daughter made her husband a Prime Minister'

Follow us on Image Source : AP UK PM Sunak with wife Akshata Murty

Sudha Murty, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's mother-in-law, stirred up controversy after claiming that 'her daughter Akshata Murty made her husband a PM." Rishi Sunak married Akshata Murty in 2009, and the Prime Minister made a quick rise to power in the years that ensued.

"The reason is the glory of the wife. See how a wife can change a husband. But I could not change my husband. I made my husband a businessman, and my daughter made her husband a Prime Minister," said Sudha Murty in an Instagram post.

Sunak is the youngest prime minister of UK in modern history at age 42, as well as the MP who became the Prime Minister in just seven years. In the video of Murty's mother, she also speaks about how her daughter has influenced the prime minister's life in other ways, particularly his diet. The Murty family, she says, have long followed a tradition of fasting every Thursday.

"Yes, what should be started on Thursday, they started Infosys on Thursday, not only that! Not only that, but our son-in-law, who married our daughter, has been in England for 150 years from their ancestor's time, but they are very religious. After getting married, he asked why you start anything on Thursday. They said that we will go to Raghavendra Swami. He fasts every Thursday after just saying good day. Our son-inlaw's mother fasts every Monday but our son-in-law fasts on Thursdays," said Sudha.

