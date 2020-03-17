Condition of 39 coronavirus positive patients stable, one critical: Uddhav Thackeray

Image Source : TWITTER Condition of one coronavirus positive patient critical, 39 other stable: Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said that the condition of one coronavirus positive patients is critical. He, however, confirmed that the rest of the patients with Covid-19 are stable. Addressing the media, Thackeray said, "The condition of 39 coronavirus positive patients is stable, while one is critical, he said. These patients include 26 men and 14 women."

He further said that the government would be forced to take the "harsh decision" to stop bus and train services in Mumbai if people don't avoid unnecessary travel.

Talking to reporters here, Thackeray also appealed people to avoid unnecessary travel and gathering. He said there would be no holiday for seven days to government offices as was reported in a section of media.

Two persons, one in Mumbai and another in Pune, tested positive for the coronavirus in Maharashtra on Tuesday, taking the number of confirmed cases in the state to 41.

ALSO READ | Uddhav Thackeray may suspend Mumbai local train services to prevent spread of COVID-19

The number of Covid-19 patients includes a 63-year-old man who died in Mumbai earlier in the day, becoming the first casualty of the disease in the state.

A 49-year-old man who had returned from the United States on March 7 tested positive on Tuesday. In Pune, a 26- year-old man who had returned from the US on March 14 tested positive.

ALSO READ | Two more tests positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra, state worst-hit with 41 cases

ALSO READ | Telangana Covid-19 positive cases rises to 5