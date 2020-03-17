Uddhav Thackeray may suspend Mumbai local trains to prevent spread of COVID-19

Image Source : PTI Uddhav Thackeray to suspend Mumbai local trains amid COVID-19

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Tuesday said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will take a crucial decision on suspending Mumbai's lifeline, the local train services, for a few days, as one of the measures of 'social distancing' to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The matter will be discussed at the state cabinet meeting on Tuesday afternoon as the government is firm that the coronavirus must not be allowed to spread from 'Phase II to Phase III' at any cost, news agency IANS reported.

Besides the suburban trains, the decision could also include the Mumbai Metro Rail, Monorail and other public modes of transport which have a potential to virtually paralyse the country's commercial capital.

"There are options -- like fumigating all train coaches, limiting the number of commuters to the seats available in each bogey to avoid crowding -- being considered other than completely stopping the local train services," IANS quoted Tope as saying.

Maharashtra currently has 38 COVID-19 positive cases, the highest in the country, with one death of a 63-year-old man with a recent history of travel to Dubai.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked all its BJP MPs to visit their respective constituencies at weekends and spread awareness among the people about the novel coronavirus, besides, informing people about steps being taken by the government to deal with the disease.

Expressing his views during Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Parliamentary Party meeting here at Parliament premises, the Prime Minister said if doctors, media and employees deployed at airports, railway stations and other places can play their role in an "excellent way", the MPs have to do it.

ALSO READ | All schools, colleges, cinema halls in UP closed till April 2 amid coronavirus pandemic

ALSO READ | Gurgaon woman tests positive for coronavirus, first confirmed case in Haryana