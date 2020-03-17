All schools, colleges, cinema halls in UP closed till April 2 amid coronavirus pandemic

Amid widespread and rising coronavirus cases, all schools, colleges, cinema halls in Uttar Pradesh will remain closed till April 2. Earlier the Yogi Adityanath government had decided to shut all educational institutions and cinema halls till March 31. The decision to extend the date comes after India reported third death due to COVID-19 on Tuesday.

A 64-year-old man, who had contracted coronavirus infection, has died in Maharashtra today, the state that has reported maximum cases of the highly contagious illness in India.

COVID-19 was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation last week.

The total number of deaths due to coronavirus across the world has crossed the 7,000 mark. According to data, the total number of deaths across the globe were recorded at 7,071, out of 179,814 total cases.

The centre on Monday declared a countrywide lockdown of schools, colleges, gyms and swimming pools - crowded areas that could allow for exponential spread of the virus.

