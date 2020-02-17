Image Source : FILE Two die after consuming spurious liquor (representative photo)

Two people died allegedly after consuming spurious liquor during a wedding in Nagla Chatubhanpur here, police said on Monday. Locals claimed that the deaths were caused due to spurious liquor.

Uraman (48) and Taki (50) consumed liquor at the wedding on Sunday night and were rushed to the hospital after they started vomiting and complained of uneasiness, they said. Both of them died during treatment. the police said, adding that the exact cause of death has not been ascertained yet and they are awaiting the postmortem report.

