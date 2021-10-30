Tripura revises Covid guidelines, makes negative RT-PCR test report mandatory for travellers from other states

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Tripura govt revises guidelines, makes negative RT-PCR test report mandatory for travellers from other states

Negative RT-PCR COVID-19 test report will be mandatory for entry into Tripura for travellers from those states where more than one district has a positivity rate of 5 per cent or more irrespective of their vaccination status, said an order issued by the State government on Friday. The order comes in effect from October 30.

"It is hereby informed that from October 30 onwards, negative test report for COVID-19 done by RT-PCR/True NAT/CBNAAT of 48 hours prior to journey is required for entry into the state through airport/railway station/Churaibari from those states of the country where more than one district having positivity rate of 5 per cent or more as on October 26 (Kerala, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Manipur, West Bengal, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland) irrespective of COVID-19 vaccination status," read the order.

In case a negative report is not available, the passenger will have to undergo a COVID-19 test at the entry point as per state government norms, stated the order.

The order instructs the authorities to ensure strict implementation of instructions. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Tripura currently has 116 active COVID-19 cases.

ALSO READ: Travelling to UP? Passengers from abroad, Kerala, Maharashtra, other states to be screened for Covid

Latest India News