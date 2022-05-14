Biplab Kumar Deb resigns as Tripura CM, BJP legislative party meeting today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb submits resignation to governor

Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb on Saturday tendered his resignation from the CM post, to governor Satyadeo Narain Arya. As per reports, new CM elections will be held in Tripura. Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav and party general secretary Vinod Tawde have reached Agartala as central observers. The name of the new CM will be decided in the legislature party meeting, which will take place today at 8 pm.

After resigning as Tripura CM, Deb said BJP wants him to work to strengthen the organisation. Deb also said, "To strengthen the base of BJP in the state, I need to work on the grassroots level in various sectors. I should work as a common Karyakarta (party worker) rather than being in the position of CM to form BJP govt again in the coming Assembly elections".

"Under the leadership of Biplab Deb, there has been a lot of development in the state in the last 4 years. Today, he has tendered his resignation to the Governor", said Union Minister & BJP central observer Bhupender Yadav

Biplab Kumar Deb was called on Friday to Delhi and was asked by BJP national president JP Nadda to tender his resignation from Tripura CM post. He also met Home Minister Amit Shah yesterday.

There are still speculations as to who will replace Deb. Names of Union Minister and MP Pratima Bhowmik and Deputy CM Jishnu Dev, are doing rounds.

Deb made the announcement after meeting the governor at the Raj Bhavan. He went to New Delhi and met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda on Thursday for a confabulation on the party's affairs in the Northeastern state.

There have been rumours of infighting within the BJP's state unit. Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma, who is related to the erstwhile Tripura royal family, is expected to take charge in the interim, sources said.

Meanwhile, an internal rift is at play in the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT), an ally of the ruling BJP in the state. The state is slated to go to assembly elections next year.

(inputs from reporter Devendra Parashar).

