Total 11 staff members infected from coronavirus at AIIMS till date: Source

At least 11 employees of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) have tested positive so far for novel coronavirus, a source told IANS on Monday. The recent case is of four staff members, on duty at the record room. Besides this, a security guard as earlier reported by IANS, has also contracted the virus. He was posted outside AIIMS president and Union Health Minister Doctor Harsh Vardhan's office in the AIIMS premises.

One of the nursing staff posted at Cardio-Thoracic ward CT5, and another nursing staff who was on duty at Gastroenterology ward AB2, have contracted the virus.

A nurse who had tested positive for COVID-19 was posted at the Institute-Rotary Cancer Hospital in AIIMS. Two of her children also got the infection, as earlier reported by the IANS.

Another staff member who has got the coronavirus infection are -- a lab technician and a hospital attendant.

The source said that most of them have contracted the virus from one of the hotspots in Delhi -- Kotla Mubarakpur as most of the infected staff members stay in that area.

Earlier, one senior Resident doctor also had tested positive along with his brother and sister-in-law. Now three of them have recovered from the disease and have been discharged from the hospital, the source told IANS.

