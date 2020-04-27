22 staff members at AIIMS Rishikesh quarantined after nurse tests COVID-19 positive

22 staff members of AIIMS Rishikesh after nurse tests COVID-19 positive

As many as 22 staff members of AIIMS Rishikesh have been quarantined after a nursing staff at the hospital tested coronavirus positive. These 22 staff members include doctors, nurses and other paramedics who might have come in contact with the nurse who tested positive for COVID-19. Seven more staff members of Bapu Gram area have also been asked to go into self quarantine.

Healthcare workers, who are at the forefront of this fight against coronavirus have been most prone to contracting the virus. Earlier today, reports emerged from Delhi that several healthcare workers in major hospitals had tested positive for coronavirus.

These hospitals include Max hospital in East Delhi's Patparganj and Baba Saheb Ambedkar hospital in Rohini.

