Top LeT commander killed in Handwara encounter

Top LeT commander Haider from Pakistan killed in Handwara encounter

A top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander has been killed in the Handwara encounter. The fierce encounter that took place on Saturday claimed the lives of 4 Indian Army soldiers and one Jammu and Kashmir police personnel.

The commander who has been killed is being tipped as top LeT man -- Haider -- who hails form Pakistan.

Both officers and jawans martyred in the encounter were from 21 Rashtriya Rifles. Col Ashutosh Sharma and Major Anuj Sood, the two officers who lost their lives were originally from 19 Battalion of the Brigade of Guards. While parent units of Naik Rajesh and Lance Naik Dinesh were 3 Guards and 17 Guards respectively.

