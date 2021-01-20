Tenth round of Centre-farmer talks today, Tomar says ready for any alternative to repeal demand

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Tenth round of Centre-farmer talks today

The tenth round of talks between the Centre and farmers will take place on Wednesday at 2 pm in Delhi. The talks were earlier slated for Tuesday, but the Agriculture Ministry delayed it by a day. Sanjay Agarwal, Secretary, Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare said the scheduled meeting of a Group of Ministers with agitating farmer organisations for January 19 has been postponed to January 20 due to some unavoidable reasons.

Though the Supreme Court has stayed the implementation of these laws and set up an expert committee to resolve the issue, the Centre has kept open the channel of dialogue with the farmers' unions.

Ahead of the talks, Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar has expressed hope that farmers will discuss alternatives other than repeal of the laws.

"I am hoprful that farmers will discuss alternatives so that we can reach a solution," Tomar had said while making an appeal to the farmers not to go ahead with their proposed tractor rally on Republic Day in the national capital.

The previous nine rounds of formal talks between the Centre and 41 farmer unions have failed to yield any concrete results to end the long-running protest at Delhi's borders as the latter have stuck to their main demand of a complete repeal of the three acts. Besides being adamant on repealing the three Union farm laws, farmers are also demanding a legal guarantee for procurement of crops at the Minimum Support Price.

The government has, however, declined to repeal the laws and is insisting farmers to discuss the laws clause-wise. The government has said that it will amend the laws, if required.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting at various border points of Delhi for over a month now demanding repeal of the three laws - the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act.

Enacted in September 2020, the central government has presented these laws as major farm reforms aimed at increasing farmers' income, but the protesting farmers have raised concerns that these legislations would weaken the minimum support price (MSP) and "mandi" (wholesale market) systems and leave them at the mercy of big corporations. The government has maintained that these apprehensions are misplaced and ruled out a repeal of the laws.

