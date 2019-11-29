Hyderabad vet murder: Telangana Home Minister asks why did the girl not call police but family

Telangana Home Minister asks why did the girl not call police but family

In an atrocious remark on the murder of a veterinary doctor in Hyderabad, Telangana Home Minister minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali has asked why did the girl not call the police but her family. The girl was educated and she should have dialled 100 but she called her family, Mehboob Ali told reporters in Hyderabad. The Telangana home minister, however, did not explain why the police did not act for almost four hours and reach the spot despite the girl's father lodging a complain at 11 pm on the night of the tragedy. Police later found her charred body from near an under-construction bridge.

"Don't hang up, I am feeling scared," Telangana vet had told her sister moments before her phone battery died. Her father has also said that he lodged a complaint with the police but for four hours they kept checking something or the other. "I pleaded with the police to accompany him to the toll plaza (her last location) but I was told to visit another police station," vet's father told a news channel.

The case is a chilling reminder of December 16 Nirbhaya gangrape case and has sent shockwaves across the state. Telangana DGP has said four people believed to be involved in the case have been detained and a probe was underway. One of the four accused is reportedly a minor. However, the manner in which the Hyderabad's vet was strangulated to death and then set ablaze is an agonising reminder of Nirbhaya gangrape and murder.

Meanwhile, reacting to the Telangana minister comments, The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shot back saying the cops were "inefficient."

Meanwhile, badminton star Jwala Gutta said the terrible news is a failure of the society.

"I love driving. I never felt any threat but it is shocking to hear such thing," Jwala Gutta said. "The immediate thought which came to my mind after hearing the terrible news was we are failing as a society," Jwala Gutta told a news channel.

The National Commission for Women has constituted an inquiry committee to look into the alleged killing of a 27-year-old veterinarian who was reportedly set on fire after being sexually assaulted in Hyderabad. NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma said in a tweet that the women's panel would not "leave any stone unturned" till the perpetrators get the punishment they deserve.

