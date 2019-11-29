Hyderabad vet's father: At 11 pm pleaded with police but crucial time was lost

Image Source : PTI Hyderabad vet murder case: Father reveals details

In a recent development to the murder case of Hyderabad veterinary doctor, the father of the deceased has accused the police of wasting crucial time in finding his daughter. According to the father's statement to CNN News 18, he had gone to the police station at 10 pm, however, the police wasted time checking the CCTV footage of the route. Commenting further, the father of the young veterinary doctor said the police asked him to check if the woman had reported to the clinic she worked at.

After sometime, the police officials told him to travel to another police station as the incident did not come under their area limits. Upon reaching the second police station, the father of the woman said they further wasted time calling the officials of the previous police station and enquiring about the incident.

"My daughter could have been saved had the police acted on time and searched for her in the vicinity," the father of the deceased said.

They finally lodged a missing complaint at 11 pm, but still followed the CCTV footage of the area rather than launching a manual hunt, the father of the young doctor said.

"I pleaded with the constables present at the police station to accompany me for the search of my daughter," the father said, adding "the police officials came with me at 3 am."

Upon being asked if he had updates about his daughter from the police, the father of the deceased woman said the police only informed them that the scooter has been recovered.

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad Police have arrested the accused persons involved in the alleged rape and murder case of the woman veterinary doctor.

The charred body of the woman was found under a bridge at the Hyderabad-Bengaluru highway at nearly 8 am on November 27. According to the information with the police, the vet had gone missing on the previous night post 9:30 pm. A missing complaint was filed by the family members of the deceased, who said they had last communicated with her at 7:20 pm.

The police had listened to a recording of the conversation between the deceased and her sister, according to which, her scooty had broke down at the highway. Some truck drivers present at the location had offered to help the woman and took her scooty for repair, the vet doctor had told her sister on the phone.

