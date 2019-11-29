Priyanka Reddy's scooty was deliberately punctured: New twist to Hyderabad vet's shocking murder case

Image Source : INDIA TV Hyderabad: Priyanka Reddy murder case

In a new twist to the murder case of a veterinary doctor in Hyderabad, police have expressed speculations of a conspiracy. In their statement, the police have said the tyre of Priyanka Reddy's scooty was deliberately punctured. Dr. Reddy was then apprehended and murdered by the two people. Hyderabad vet, 27-year-old Priyanka Reddy was murdered on Hyderabad-Bengaluru highway after her two-wheeler had broken down while returning home. Priyanka Reddy's charred body was found at Chatanpally bridge near Shadnagar town in the Ranga Reddy district.

According to the information received, Priyanka Reddy's charred body was recovered at a distance of 30 kms from where her two-wheeler had suffered a flat tyre.

Reddy's scooty was found in Kotturu area, nearly 15-20 kms from Shamshabad. The accused had removed the number plate of Reddy's two-wheeler and had left it in the area.

The police have also recovered some belongings of the deceased from near her scooty.

The family members of the deceased and a team of police had arrived at the incident spot after receiving information.

The police have now formed 10 teams of police officials and have expedited the probe in the killing of Dr. Priyanka Reddy.

Meanwhile, the dead body of Priyanka Reddy and her scooty are with the police. A team of police has also detained two residents of Anantpur area and is interrogating them in connection with the case.

The two in custody include a driver and a cleaner.

The police had recovered her body from an under-construction bridge. Moments before her death, the young doctor had made a phone call to her family and had said she was feeling unsafe as there was no one on the highway.

