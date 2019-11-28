Hyderabad lady vet seeks help for tyre puncture, hours later her charred body found

In a shocking incident, a 27-year-old Hyderabad vet was murdered on Hyderabad-Bengaluru highway after her two-wheeler had broken down while returning home. Priyanka Reddy's, charred body was found at Chatanpally bridge near Shadnagar town in the Ranga Reddy district. Police recovered her body from an under-construnction bridge. The news has sent shock-waves in the locality as the young doctor had made a phone call moments before her death informing the family that she was feeling unsafe she was alone on the highway.

The Telangana police has launched a massive man-hunt after registering a murder case by unknown persons. Her burnt body was found on Thursday in Shadnagar town close to the Telangana state capital, police said. The charred body of Priyanka Reddy was found at Chatanpally bridge near Shadnagar town in the Ranga Reddy district.

As per police initial reports, The police had received a call in the morning at around 7:30 from the locals near the area that a burnt body of a woman was found near the under-construction bridge of Chatanpally village near the ORR at Shamshabad.

Priyanka Reddy, who had left her house in Shadnagar for Kolluru village to attend her duties at a veterinary hospital, called her sister on Wednesday night to inform that her two-wheeler had broken down while returning home. she had called her sister Bhavya on Wednesday evening at 9:22 PM and said that her two-wheeler had punctured and she was alone on the road. She said that two people had offered to help her fix it. She said that she was feeling scared as nobody was around and that they had not yet returned with her vehicle.

When her family members tried to contact Priyanka later, her mobile phone was found to be switched off.

Police said the charred body of a female, aged between 20-25 years, was found near the bridge. Sridhar Reddy identified Priyanka's body as being that of his daughter.

Meanwhile according to Shamshabad DCP Prakash Reddy, they are examining the CCTV footage near the toll gate and the tyre puncture shop where they suspect that two people had taken the victim’s two wheeler to fix it. He said that 15 teams were deployed to search for the two suspects.

It may be recalled that in another gruesome incident earlier this month in the same district a man burnt alive a woman revenue official inside her office near here, but in the process also suffered critical burn injuries himself.

The shocking incident occurred in the Abdullapurmet Tahsil Office in Ranga Reddy district on the outskirts of Hyderabad.