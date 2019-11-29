Hyderabad vet Priyanka Reddy murder case: What we know so far

Image Source : INDIA TV Priyanka Reddy murder case updates

The murder case of 27-year-old Priyanka Reddy has sent shockwaves across the country. A veterinary doctor by profession, Priyanka Reddy's charred body was recovered by the police under a bridge at the Hyderabad-Bengaluru highway at nearly 8 am on November 27. According to the information with the police, the vet had gone missing on the previous night post 9:30 pm. A missing complaint was filed by the family members of Priyanka Reddy, who said they had last communicated with her at 7:20 pm.

The police had listened to a recording of the conversation between Priyanka Reddy and her sister, according to which, her scooty had broke down at the highway. Some truck drivers present at the location had offered to help Reddy and took her scooty for repair, the vet doctor had told her sister on the phone.

Reddy's sister had advised her to return home without the scooty after which the vet had said she was feeling scared on the highway. Her sister tried to contact her again at 9:44 pm but Reddy's phone was switched off.

Priyanka Reddy murder case: What police say

The police had received a call in the morning at nearly 7:30 pm from the locals in the area, who informed them about a burnt body of a woman lying near the under-construction bridge of Chatanpally village near the ORR at Shamshabad. The police also recovered the two-wheeler of Priyanka Reddy close to her charred body, from where some of her belongings were found.

Reddy's scooty was found in Kotturu area, nearly 15-20 kms from Shamshabad. Reddy's charred body was recovered at a distance of 30 kms from where her two-wheeler had suffered a flat tyre.

The accused had removed the number plate of Reddy's two-wheeler and had left it in the area. Based on the papers of the vehicle, the police were able to identify the body to be of Priyanka Reddy.

Preliminary investigations in the case have pointed that Reddy was murdered elsewhere and her body was left under the bridge.

According to Shamshabad DCP Prakash Reddy, they are examining the CCTV footage near the toll gate and the tyre puncture shop where they suspect the two people had taken the victim’s two-wheeler to fix it.

He said that 15 teams were deployed to search for the two suspects. The police are also probing the possibility of rape in the case.

Hyderabad vet murder case: What Priyanka Reddy's family says

As per the details provided by Priyanka Reddy's family, Reddy had communicated with her sister on Wednesday evening at 8:22 pm. She had informed them about her two-wheeler puncture and said she was scared as she was alone on the road. Reddy's family said two people had offered to help her after her scooty broke down.

The two had returned to Reddy saying they could not find a mechanic and then took the scooty elsewhere, her family said. Both of them, however, did not return with her vehicle.

Priyanka Reddy murder case: Police suspect conspiracy

Adding a twist to the complete incident, the police have said they speculate that Priyanka Reddy's two-wheeler was punctured on purpose. The police have also said the veterinary doctor was apprehended and murdered by two people.

Based on the suspicion of a conspiracy, the police have formed 10 teams of officials who are investigating the case.

Two residents of Anantpur area (a driver and a cleaner) have been detained in the case and interrogations are underway. Meanwhile, the body of Priyanka Reddy and her scooty are with the police.

Priyanka Reddy was said to be working in a Madhapur hospital and was living in Nawabpet near Kollur at Shadnagar.

