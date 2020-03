Telangana COVID-19 cases rise to 35; 3 new cases reported from Kokapet, Chand nagar, Begumpet

The total number of coronavirus cases in the state of Telangana has risen to 35 as 3 new cases were reported on Tuesday. Of the 3 cases reported, one comes from Kokapet, who had a travel history to London, one from Chand Nagar with a travel history to Germany and another one from Begumpet, with a travel history to Saudi Arabia.

(more to follow...)