WATCH | Tejashwi Yadav's surprise checking of top Patna hospitals exposes poor hygiene, management

Tejashwi Yadav Patna Hospital inspection: Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav conducted surprise inspection of three top government hospitals in Patna late Tuesday night. Tejashwi, who also is the state health minister, was shocked to see the poor hygiene and over all management of the hospitals.

Video of Tejashwi interacting with family members of patients and schooling the hospital staff over lapses went viral on Wednesday morning.

The health minister was particularly angry over what he saw at the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) wher patients from all over Bihar are refferred to for better medical treatment.

"We inspected PMCH, New Gardiner Road Hospital & Gardanibagh Hospital. Doctors were present in two of the hospitals, with sufficient medicines and workers. But the condition of the Tata ward in PMCH getting worse," Tejashwi told news agency ANI.

"There were no medicine arrangements or hygiene, patients were not being provided facilities and negligence was seen. There was no attendance and people were lying; their lies were caught... We'll oversee everything," he added.

Tejashwi expressed shock at non-availability of senior doctors on duty at night. He found that nurses and health managers were performing duties. He summoned the hospital superintendent and questioned him over the negligence.

Tejashwi Yadav took oath as Deputy CM of Bihar for the second time on August 10 after Nitish Kumar walked out of the alliance with the BJP and joined Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led Mahagathbandhan again to remain the chief minister.

Soon after taking the oath, Tejashwi had promised that the new government will address issues like poverty, and unemployment as priority.

