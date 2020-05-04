Tamil Nadu to open state-run liquor retail outlets from May 7

As liquor shops in various states across the country resume their sale, the Tamil Nadu government on Monday decided to open state-run liquor retail outlets from May 7 onwards with strict implementation of social distancing norms. However, coronavirus containment zones have been ruled out from this relaxation.

India on Monday woke up to long queues outside liquor shops hours ahead of their opening post relaxation in lockdown curbs.

The decision to open the state-run retail outlets across Tamil Nadu was taken after people in districts bordering Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh started making a beeline to liquor shops there which started functioning from Monday, posing a challenge in controlling people's movement, the government said in a release.

A major revenue grosser for the state exchequer, liquor sales is nationalised in Tamil Nadu with the TASMAC (Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation) being the sole agency retailing it.

The TASMAC outlets have been closed since March 24 when the government effected a state-wide lockdown to stem the spread of coronavirus.

