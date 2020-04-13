Image Source : PTI Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till April 30

The lockdown which was to be in place till April 14 has been extended to April 30 in Tamil Nadu, chief minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami announced. Earlier on April 11, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced that the coronavirus lockdown in the state will be extended till April 30. KCR made the announcement after Maharashtra and West Bengal chief ministers extended the lockdown till April end. With this Tamil Nadu becomes the sixth state to extend the COVID-19 lockdown.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10am tomorrow, the last day of the 21-day lockdown announced by him to arrest the spread of coronavirus. The PM's address comes amid demands by various states to extend the lockdown, which will flatten the curve further.

Meanwhile, India’s total cases due to Covid-19 reached 9,152 today with the death toll hitting 308. Of these, 7,987 are active cases while 856 are cured. Maharashtra tops the list with maximum cases, with Mumbai’s Dharavi reporting four new cases today, taking the total to 47.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage