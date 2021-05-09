Image Source : INDIA TV States, UTs to get 46 lakh more vax doses in 3 days: Health Ministry.

The Central government has so far provided more than 17,56,20,810 vaccine doses to States and Union Territories (UTs) "free of cost", and has planned to provide additional over 46 lakh doses within next three days.

A total of 46,61,960 Covid vaccine doses will be received in addition by the States and UTs within the next 3 days, Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

Of the over 17 crore vaccines so far delivered to the States and the UTs, the total consumption including wastages is 16,83,78,796 doses, according to the official data made available at 8 a.m. on Sunday.

More than 72 lakh Covid vaccine doses (72,42,014) are still available with the States and UTs to be administered. States with negative balance are showing more consumption (including wastage) than vaccine supplied as they have not reconciled the vaccine they have supplied to armed forces.

Of the doses available with the States include Bihar (3,12,713), Maharashtra (3,25,180), Delhi (3,41,202), Karnataka (4,50,787), Madhya Pradesh (4,57,114), Jharkhand (4,61,934), Haryana (4,78,795), Gujarat (5,01,396), Tamil Nadu (6,71,301) and Uttar Pradesh (8,78,330).

A total of 74,03,950 doses have been received by Tamil Nadu followed by Kerala (78,97,790), Bihar (84,00,970), Madhya Pradesh (92,79,720), Karnataka (1,06,26,900), West Bengal (1,20,83,340), Gujarat (1,39,71,790), Rajasthan (1,42,87,360), Uttar Pradesh (1,47,31,270), and Maharashtra (1,77,62, 470).

Supply of vaccines to states and UTs aimed at inoculating maximum number of people to curtail the rate of infection at a time when India on Sunday recorded 4,092 deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours along with 4,03,738 fresh cases, taking the total number of cases in the country to 2,22,96,414.

Latest India News