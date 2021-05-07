Friday, May 07, 2021
     
COVID-19 positivity rate above 15 per cent in 24 states at present: Health Ministry

The positivity rate is currently above 15 per cent in 24 states in the country and in the range of 5-15 per cent in nine, the ministry said.

New Delhi Published on: May 07, 2021 17:34 IST
Image Source : FILE/ REPRESENTATIONAL.

COVID positivity rate above 15 per cent in 24 states at present: Health Ministry.

 

Twelve states have over one lakh active COVID-19 cases each at present, while the count is between 50,000 and one lakh in seven, the Health Ministry said on Friday as the country battles a second wave of the viral disease.

The positivity rate is currently above 15 per cent in 24 states in the country and in the range of 5-15 per cent in nine, the ministry said.

It said Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Chhattisgarh are among states and union territories showing continued plateauing or decrease in daily new COVID-19 cases.

However, Karnataka, Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Odisha are among those showing an upward trend in daily new cases of the infection, the ministry added.

The Health Ministry also asked the states to prioritise beneficiaries awaiting their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and ensure timely completion of the recommended vaccination schedule.

