Skeleton of deceased man dug out for probe after family alleges murder

The skeleton of a young man, who died two years ago, was dug out for a post-mortem after his family complained that his murder was passed off as a death in accident, officials said on Saturday. The body was dug out from a graveyard in Shamli district on Friday and sent for a post-mortem on the orders of the district magistrate, they said.

Nineteen-year-old Ashu died on June 17, 2018. It was presumed then that he died in an accident. Later, his family filed a complaint against four people and accused them of killing him, the officials said.

According to Kotwali police station SHO Satpal Singh, the investigation into the death is ongoing.

