6-month-old baby, infected with COVID-19, dies in Chandigarh

Image Source : PTI Image for representational purpose only

A six-month-old baby infected with COVID-19 passed away in Chandigarh today. The baby was admitted to PGIMER Chandigarh on April 9 and was tested positive for the virus on April 21. The cause of the death was reported to be a refractory shock, pulmonary artery hypertension, and COVID-19, the PGIMER said in a statement.

"She was admitted to Advanced Pediatrics Centre on April 9 and was critically ill. She was stabilized and required continuous ventilatory support and antimicrobials. She showed gradual improvement in her general condition," a statement issued earlier in the day read. However, towards the end of the day, the baby succumbed to the infection.

According to the PGI, after detailed assessment by the cardiologists and cardiothoracic surgeons, she was due to be taken up for open-heart surgery in the Advanced Cardiac Centre. However, a preoperative test for COVID-19 returned positive on April 21.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage