Thursday, April 22, 2021
     
Shahjahanpur accident: 5 killed as train hits cold drink-laden truck, biker in Uttar Pradesh town

Shahjahanpur accident: Five people lost their lives after a cold drink-laden and a biker were hit by a train at a railway crossing.

Shahjahanpur Updated on: April 22, 2021 9:37 IST
Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL

At least five people lost their lives after a cold drink-laden and a biker were hit by a train at a railway crossing in Shahjahanpur of Uttar Pradesh. The deceased include a kids and four adults. The incident took place on Thursday around 5 am. 

