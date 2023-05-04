Jaishankar holds talks with SCO Secretary General Zhang Ming In Goa

Follow us on Image Source : PTI External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar interacts with Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Secretary-General Zhang Ming during a meeting on the sidelines of the SCO Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, in Panaji.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke with SCO Secretary General Zhang Ming about the group's overall agenda on Thursday. In this beach resort, the meeting was held on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM).

India will host the conclave before the group's annual summit in July.

"Started my meetings at SCO CFM with a productive interaction with Secretary General Zhang Ming. Appreciate his support for India's SCO Presidency," Jaishankar tweeted.

"Indian presidency is driven by a commitment to SECURE SCO. Its key focus areas are startups, traditional medicine, youth empowerment, buddhist heritage and science & technology.

Looking forward to a successful CFM in Goa," he said.

At the conclave, the foreign ministers will ponder on in general difficulties confronting the area in the scenery of the current geo-political disturbance and the condition of respective ties between part countries wouldn't affect the conversations.

One of the largest trans-regional international organisations, the SCO is a powerful economic and security bloc.

The presidents of Russia, China, the Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan established the SCO at a summit in Shanghai in 2001.

In 2017, India and Pakistan became permanent members.

India joined the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) as an observer in 2005. Since then, it has mostly attended ministerial-level meetings of the grouping, which primarily focus on economic and security cooperation in the Eurasian region.

India has expressed a strong desire to strengthen its security cooperation with the SCO and its Regional Anti-Terrorism Structure (RATS), which focuses specifically on security and defense issues.

Also Read | Jaishankar's big remark: 'Rise of India and China in parallel timeframe...'

Also Read | Pakistan agenda exposed as SCO members echo- 'Terrorism, in whatever form, shall be condemned and controlled'

Latest India News