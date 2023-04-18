'Simply appalled at...': Jaishankar lambasts ex-Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah for 'politicizing' Sudan violence

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (left) and former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (right)

New Delhi: Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday hit out at senior Congress leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for "politicizing" the situation in Sudan, which is affected by army-paramilitary clashes.

The Union Minister asked the Congress leader not to do politics stating there are lives at stake. "Simply appalled at your tweet! There are lives at stake; don’t do politics. Since the fighting started on April 14th, the Embassy of India in Khartoum has been continuously in touch with most Indian Nationals and PIOs in Sudan," Jaishankar wrote on Twitter.

Jaishankar's statements came after Siddaramaiah claimed that 31 people from Karnataka belonging to the Hakki Pikki tribe, are stranded in Sudan which is troubled by civil war. He also urged the central government as well as Karnataka government to immediately intervene to ensure their safe return.

What Siddaramaiah said?

"Hakki Pikki in Sudan are left stranded without food since the last few days and the government is yet to initiate action to bring them back. BJP government should open diplomatic discussions and reach out to international agencies to ensure the well-being of Hakki-Pikkis," he posted.

Slamming Karnataka's former Chief Minister, the External Affairs Minister said their (Indians stranded in Sudan) details and locations cannot be made public for security reasons. Their movement is constrained by fierce fighting that is ongoing.

He further stated that the Embassy is in constant touch with the Ministry in that regard. "Plans regarding them have to take into account a very complicated security scenario. It is grossly irresponsible of you to politicize their situation. No electoral goal justifies endangering Indians abroad," Jaishankar wrote in a series of tweets.

Sudan violence: Indian embassy issues fresh advisory

Meanwhile, the Indian embassy in Khartoum on Tuesday advised all citizens not to venture out and ration their supplies amid intensified fighting in Sudan. In an advisory to Indians there, the embassy said "We have come across many instances of looting. All Indian nationals are advised please not to venture out. Please ration your supplies. The situation may continue for a few more days. Please try to take help from your neighbours. Please stay at home and remain safe."

This is the third advisory issued by the Indian embassy since April 15 after violence escalated in the African nation. On April 15, the Indian embassy had urged all citizens to stay indoors, take utmost precautions and stop venturing out with immediate effect.

