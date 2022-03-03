Exclusive | 'Ukrainian authorities not allowing us to leave': Indian girl stuck in Sumy city shares her ordeal

Follow us on Image Source : AP/INDIA TV Indian girl shares her ordeal from Sumy city in Ukraine

Latest on Russia-Ukraine News: As the Ukraine crisis deepens with each passing day, students still stuck in the north-eastern city of Sumy have appealed for help, hoping they will be evacuated before they are faced with a situation like in Kyiv and Kharkiv. In an exclusive conversation, Deepika shared her ordeal with the India TV Digital team.

She claimed that the Ukrainian authorities are not allowing the Indian students to evacuate to the nearest Russian border near Sumy city. Deepika claimed that about 700 Indian students are stranded in Sumy, which is located close to the Russian border. "We are stuck here in Sumy. We are waiting for evacuation but we are not getting any update," she said.

She added that the Indian students haven't been able to contact the Indian embassy either. The students are not willing to travel without permission or clearance in such a grave situation. The students are stranded so far off and in a different part of the country and they haven't got any update from the embassy too.

The eastern part of Ukraine has been witnessing intense fighting between Russian and Ukrainian troops. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) here said on Wednesday that efforts are on reaching cities in the eastern part of that country, though it is not easy.

The unfolding situation has not only left Indian students scrambling to reach a safe place but has also kept their families back home on pins and glued to TV and the internet for constant updates.

Russia on Wednesday said it is working "intensely" to create a "humanitarian corridor" for safe passage to Russian territory of Indian nationals stuck in Kharkiv, Sumy and other conflict zones in Ukraine following a request from New Delhi.

Russia launched its attack on Ukraine last Thursday. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, nearly 17,000 Indian nationals have left Ukraine's borders since advisories were issued over a fortnight back. An estimated 20,000 Indian nationals, mainly medical students, reside in Ukraine.

