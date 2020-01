R-Day Parade Rehearsals: Rajpath, Vijay Chowk, India Gate and major routes to be closed on Jan 17, 18, 20, 21

R-Day Parade (File Image)

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory in view of the rehearsals of the Republic Day parade in the national capital. Certain roads will remain closed for traffic. The rehearsals of Republic Day Parade 2020 will be held on Rajpath on January 17, January 18, January 20 and January 21 from Vijay Chowk to India Gate. There will be restrictions on the movement of traffic at Rafi Marg, Janpath and Mansingh Road from 0900 hours to 1200 hours. Rajpath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate will also remain closed for traffic.

Routes suggested for you



North to South and vice versa:

Ring Road i.e. Ashram Chowk-Sarai Kale Khan – I.P. Flyover – Rajghat.

Lajpat Rai Marg – Mathura Road-Bhairon Road-Ring Road.

Aurobindo Marg - Safdarjung Road - Kamal Attaturk Marg - Kautilaya Marg –Sardar Patel Marg - Mother Teresa Crescent – RML. - Baba Kharak Singh Marg to reach New Delhi.

Prithvi Raj Road – Rajesh Pilot Marg –Subramaniam Bharti Marg- Mathura Road – Bhairon Road –Ring Road.

Burfkhana – Azad Mkt – Rani Jhansi Flyover – Punchkuian Road – Hanuman Murti – Vande Matram Marg – Dhaula Kuan

East to West and vice versa:

Ring Road – Bhairon Road – Mathura Road – Subramaniam Bharti Marg – Rajesh Pilot Marg – Prithvi Raj Road - Safdarjung Road –Kamal Ataturk Marg –Panchsheel Marg –Simon Boliver Marg –Upper Ridge Road/ Vande Matram Marg. OR

Ring road – ISBT – Chandgi Ram Akhara – Mall Road – Azad Pur – Ring Road.

Ring Road – Bhairon Road – Mathura Road – Lodhi Road – Aurobindo Marg – Safdarjung Road –Teen Murti Marg –Mother Teresa Crescent – Park Street –Shankar Road –Vande Matram Marg.

From East to South West side Delhi: Ring Road - Vande Matram Marg & vice versa.

South to Connaught Place, Central Sectt:

Mother Teresa Crescent - Park Street - Mandir Marg/Baba Kharak Singh Marg

Ring Road – Vande Matram Marg – Link Road - Panchkuian Road or

Ring Road – Sardar Patel Marg – 11 Murti – Mother Teresa Crescent – R/A RML – North Avenue or Baba Kharak Singh Marg.

Those working in North Block and South Block should take the following routes:

From South Side

South Avenue-Dara Shikoh Road- Hukmi Mai Road- South Sunken Road through R.P Bhawan and reach North/South Block.

From North Side

North Avenue-Brassy Avenue-North Sunken Road through R.P Bhawan and reach North/South Block.

Motorists coming to Vinay Marg, Shanti Path and going to New Delhi and beyond should take Sardar Patel Marg - Mother Teresa Crescent – R/A RML – Baba Kharak Singh Marg or Park Street –Mandir Marg and proceed further to North Delhi/New Delhi.

Buses from south side destined for Central Sectt. shall be curtailed at:

Vishwa Yuvak Kendra, Chanakya Puri

Tyag Raj Marg

Krishna Menon Marg

Maulana Azad Road

Other buses going to New Delhi Railway Station shall take route via Sardar Patel Marg-Simon Boliver Marg-Upper Ridge Road- Shankar Road - Park Street/Mandir Marg.