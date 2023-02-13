Follow us on Image Source : ANI Rajya Sabha adjourned till March 13 amid ruckus and sloganeering

Rajya Sabha: Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar adjourned the Rajya Sabha till March 13 amid continued ruckus and sloganeering by the opposition MPs over the Adani issue. As per a report from ANI, the Chair adjourned the Rajya Sabha till March 13 up to 11 AM. The second part of the budget session will start on march 13, 2023.

A tweet from ANI reads, 'Rajya Sabha adjourned till March 13, 11 am amid sloganeering by opposition MPs over Adani issue. The second part of the budget session will commence on March 13th.'

Opposition parties raised slogans

Earlier today during the proceedings, opposition parties raised slogans demanding the revocation or suspension of Congress MP Rajani Patil and the setting up of a JPC to probe allegations against the Adani Group. Soon after the listed papers were laid on the table of the House, Opposition party members insisted that the Chair allow the Leader of the Opposition and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to speak in the House.

When Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar permitted Kharge to speak, several members from the treasury benches started raising slogans. However, the remarks made by Kharge were expunged by the chair. In the meantime, MPs from opposition parties too kept raising slogans demanding the revocation of suspension of Patil, and several of them trooped into the Well of the House. Patil was suspended from the House for the remainder of the Budget session for circulating an unauthorized video of house proceedings.

As the slogan shouting continued, Union Minister and Leader of the House Piyush Goyal suggested the Chair adjourn the House briefly and speak to protesting members. The Chair adjourned the proceedings till 11:50 am today. Now, the Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till March 13, 2023.

